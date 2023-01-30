An 18-year-old pilot was taken to the hospital after a plane crash near Cleveland in Liberty County.

The Cessna 172 single-engine plane went down around 10 p.m. Sunday, and the pilot called for help.

The pilot was reportedly unable to give his location, but dispatchers pinged his phone about 3800 feet south of the Cleveland Airport runway.

The Cleveland Fire Department responded to the location.

Floodwaters reportedly made it difficult to locate him, but firefighters were ultimately able to get to him.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.