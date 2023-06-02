An 18-year-old has been charged after he was allegedly seen with a gun at Westfield High School last week, according to court documents.

Court documents show 18-year-old Sean Paul Bradley has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon after an incident that prompted a lockdown at the Spring ISD school on May 26.

According to the probable cause court document, a witness told police that they saw a former classmate, Bradley, lift his shirt and reveal the butt of a handgun in his waistband during the lunch period.

Court documents state that the witness approached a district officer and told the officer about the male with the gun. The officer notified administration, and the school was placed on lockdown.

According to court documents, the district officer then saw three males, including Bradley, roaming the school hallway.

The officer reportedly told them to stop, but the three males ran away, documents say.

Spring ISD told FOX 26 on May 26 that two of the three males were apprehended and facing felony charges, and a third was identified. The district said the lockdown was lifted within 30 minutes.

A district official said the males were students, but not at Westfield High School.