Two schools at Spring ISD were placed on a brief lockdown after two students at one of the campuses were found with a weapon.

Details are limited, but it happened at Westfield High School, where in an email from Spring ISD officials, "three males were seen accessing the building at Westfield High School main campus."

The campus, as well as the School for International Studies at Bammel were placed on lockdown as a result. Two of the males were then caught and found to be "in possession of a weapon," Spring ISD confirmed.

The two males were later confirmed to be students, so their identities were not released, as of this writing, but do not attend Westfield High School. They are now facing felony charges.

We're told a third individual has been identified by authorities, but as of this writing, does not appear to be caught.

"The district is grateful to police and staff for acting swiftly," Spring ISD concluded in its statement.