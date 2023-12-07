18-wheeler crash on Highway 146 near Port Road, leaking diesel, sheriff says

Deputies are on the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler in southeast Harris County.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a big rig crashed in the 4500 block of State Highway 146 at Port Road and the truck's trailer rolled over and is leaking diesel.

Hazmat is responding to the scene. There have been no injuries reported.

Authorities say traffic is diverting to the feeder or staying on the main lanes.