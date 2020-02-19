17-year-old killed in shooting in Channelview

article

Authorities are investigating the deadly shooting of a teen in Channelview.

Harris County deputies responded to a shooting call near Mira Colina Road and Rio Torcido Road on Tuesday night.

Deputies found a 17-year-old had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators believe at least two suspects were involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at (713)221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.