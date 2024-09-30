As we head into Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez sent out a message today on Twitter about teen dating violence after a 17 year-old girl was shot and killed in east Harris County by her 21-year-old boyfriend.

According to Harris County Sheriffs, 17-year-old Brittany Dubon was killed on Richard St in Baytown by her 21-year-old boyfriend, Tomas Bautista.

Neighbors and a trauma therapist we spoke to on Sunday say this violence has to stop.

"He tried to get away. He ran away, but he came back, and they arrested him," said Thelma Johnson, a neighbor.

Thelma Johnson said she was home and what happened at the end of her block Sunday morning was no surprise.

"Good people down the street but the young kids want to do the wrong thing, and you try to talk to them and I have tried to talk to him numerous times but they won’t listen to me, they are well-mannered but won’t listen to me." Johnson said.

21-year-old Tomas Bautista shot and killed his girlfriend, 17-year-old Brittany Dubon after his family said they heard them arguing and a loud pop at the home on Richard St according to the Harris County sheriff’s office who responded to the scene at 2 on Sunday morning.

" On the heels of domestic violence awareness month and we’ve got the murder of a 17 year old, we’ve got to talk more about it," said Chau Nguyen, Trauma Therapist.

Chau Nguyen, a trauma therapist, what happened on Richard Street could have been avoided.

"When it’s predictable, It’s preventable," said Nguyen," When I say that, what I mean is he had a gun he had access to a gun and somebody probably heard something."

Harris County sheriff Ed Gonzalez put out this tweet as a message to the community about the importance of helping kids recognize the early signs of abusive behavior, something Nguyen says is imperative.

"There are all kinds of resources that teens can access and there are all types of teen dating violence. We also talk about online dating violence, stalking, and harassment. If something doesn't seem right, then say something, seek support. Seek it from a nonprofit, seek it from the mental health community, your friends, your teachers tell someone," said Nguyen.

The Harris County Sheriffs also tell us that Bautista is being charged with murder and has been booked into the Harris County Jail.