17-year-old dies after shooting near bayou in southwest Houston

A teen has died after he was shot near a bayou in southwest Houston on Tuesday night, police say.

Police are investigating the shooting that was reported around 9:30 p.m. near the 15300 block of Campden Hill Road.

Authorities initially responded to a home and found a 17-year-old had been shot in the leg. The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and he later passed away.

Authorities say the shooting actually occurred as the teen was walking toward his home along a nearby bayou. According to police, the teen called relatives and said he had been shot. Family members picked him up and took him home, where an ambulance then transported him to the hospital, authorities say.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Police say there are no known suspects at this time.

