Harris County Sheriff's Office sergeant charged in Florida undercover investigation

The Brief John Black, a Harris County Sheriff's Office sergeant, was arrested on Monday. He is accused of sending obscene material to a person he believed to be a 13-year-old child. He was actually chatting online with an undercover detective from Florida, authorities say.



A sergeant with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office is accused of sending obscene material of himself to an undercover detective whom he believed to be a 13-year-old child.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office sergeant arrested

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, John Fredrick Black, 46, was charged with one count of distribution of obscene material to a minor; one count of unlawful use of a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child; and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

Black was arrested in Harris County on Monday on a warrant out of Florida.

LCSO says Black was employed as a sergeant at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at the time of his arrest.

What they're saying:

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says Black has been relieved of duty.

In a statement, HCSO said, "Sgt. John Black was relieved of duty on Monday, Jan. 26 following his arrest on an out-of-state felony warrant. As is standard procedure, the results of an ongoing internal affairs investigation will be presented to the Administrative Disciplinary Committee to determine whether further disciplinary action – up to and an including possible termination – is appropriate. Sgt. Black was hired in 2003."

The allegations

The backstory:

According to LCSO, detectives with their Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit began chatting online with Black earlier this month while posing as a 13-year-old child.

Even after being told he was talking to a minor, Black continued communicating with the person and sent obscene material of himself to the undercover detective, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office alleges.

According to LCSO, the investigation revealed that Black had engaged in similar conversations with two other minors on the same platform. Investigators say more charges could be filed.