17-year-old charged with capital murder in death of HPD officer's son

A 17-year-old has been taken into custody for the death of a Houston police officer's son.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says Homicide Violent Crimes detectives arrested Brian Smith, Jr., who is now charged with capital murder in relation to the 14-year-old victim.

On Wednesday, SWAT units with the sheriff's office executed a search warrant at 26000 Knights Tower Dr. in Kingwood, where they were able to take Smith into custody without incident.

Since he is 17, he is charged as an adult.

The deadly shooting occurred around 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 25000 block of N Kings Mill Lane.

According to the sheriff's office, a woman was walking when she heard gunshots and saw two males running from the area. She kept walking and then found the boy on the sidewalk.

MCSO says the two teens were friends and both attended Porter High School.

There is no word on the motive as the investigation is ongoing.

More suspects and further charges are possible.