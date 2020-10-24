17-year-old airlifted after crash involving an ATV in Katy

article

A 17-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving an ATV in Katy.



Details are limited but the Cy-Fair Fire Department said the crash occurred in a field near the 5900 block of Fry Road.

The 17-year-old was treated by authorities then airlifted to Memorial Hermann in critical condition.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.