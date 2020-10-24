Expand / Collapse search

17-year-old airlifted after crash involving an ATV in Katy

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

Photo of Life Flight on the scene. (Capt. Daniel)

KATY, Texas - A 17-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving an ATV in Katy.
 
Details are limited but the Cy-Fair Fire Department said the crash occurred in a field near the 5900 block of Fry Road. 

The 17-year-old was treated by authorities then airlifted to Memorial Hermann in critical condition. 

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. 