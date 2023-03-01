16-year-old facing murder charges in connection with deadly May 2021 shooting

article

A 16-year-old is facing murder charges following a deadly 2021 shooting in East Houston, police said.

Houston police responded to a reported shooting and crash call in the 13100 block of Indianapolis Street around 4 p.m. on May 27, 2021.

When officers arrived, they found 17-year-old Antonio Castillo inside a vehicle near the front yard of a home with a gunshot wound.

Castillo was pronounced dead on the scene.

Houston police said officers later learned that Castillo was with three other people in a vehicle as it was attempting to leave the parking lot when the shooting occurred.

An unknown suspect or suspects was seen fleeing the scene in a red sedan.

Police said further investigation identified the 16-year-old as a suspect in the case, and he was arrested without incident.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office was contacted, and the 16-year-old was later charged for his role in the incident.