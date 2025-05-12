16-year-old charged in fatal weekend crash in Houston

article

The Brief A 16-year-old has been charged for his alleged involvement in a fatal crash on Saturday, police say. The identity of the suspect will not be released. The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.



A juvenile has been charged in connection with a single-vehicle fatal crash in Houston on Saturday night, police said Monday.

According to a release from the Houston Police Department, the 16-year-old suspect was charged in the West Fuqua Street crash after being released from the hospital.

Central Southwest Houston fatal crash

The backstory:

On Saturday, police said three teens were in a vehicle that hit a tree in the 3800 block of W. Fuqua around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

Two of the teens fled on foot, the release said, and one 14-year-old remained trapped in the back of the vehicle. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two teens returned shortly after fleeing.

Fatal crash arrest

What we know:

The 16-year-old driver of the vehicle, a gray Buick Enclave, was taken to a nearby hospital after returning to the scene to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

After being released from care, the suspect was taken into custody and charged with failure to stop and render aid.

What we don't know:

Due to the driver being a juvenile, his name and booking photos will not be released, police said.

The identity of the victim of the crash has not yet been verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Monday's release does not reference pending charges for the 14-year-old passenger who fled and returned alongside the driver.

The cause of the crash has not been determined, Monday's release says. The investigation is ongoing.