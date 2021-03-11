16-year-old boy injured in shooting in southeast Houston

article

A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in southeast Houston.

Police responded to the shooting near Grassmere and Ferdinand around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the 16-year-old boy and his friends were hanging out in the driveway of a home when an unknown person shot him.

He was struck in the upper torso and was reportedly taken to the hospital with a collapsed lung.

Police say several rifle rounds were found about 100 yards away.

There is no known suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

