Sixteen men were arrested and charged in Fort Bend County on prostitution-related charges.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, 15 people were arrested for solicitation of prostitution, including, Jameel Aburamadan, 20; Devin Roy, 38; Lance Parnell, 54; Matthew Wray, 33; Donovan Bankett, 29; Troy Flanagan, 35; Shahzaib Ali, 25; Alexis Garcia-Almaraz, 27; Samuel Omolade, 31; Omer Karar, 33; Edward Pickett, 50; Parker Moss, 27; Errol Lindo, 60; Steven Haley, 30; and James Shillingburg, 43. Additionally, Prince Williams, 31, was arrested for the Promotion of Prostitution.

On Dec. 11 and 12, an operation was conducted by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance to identify those looking to participate in prostitution.

Law enforcement members acted as prostitutes and posted advertisements on websites known for engaging in prostitution. The operation occurred in Missouri City.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office

All 16 were booked into the Fort Bend County Detention Center.

Sheriff Eric Fagan stated, "These illicit actions not only undermine the safety and well-being of our residents but also contribute to a range of social issues. We are committed to enforcing the law vigorously to ensure a secure environment for everyone in our community."