15,000 pounds of ice dumped into Typhoon Texas to help attendees beat the heat

As the heatwave in the Houston area continues in the triple digits, doesn't a dip in an ice-cold pool sound like a relaxing weekend?

Typhoon Texas in Katy offered attendees just that by dumping 15,000 pounds of ice into its wave pool. In what's called the Ultimate "Cool Down H-town," the ice dump took place both Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Officials say guests will have the entire weekend to cool down on the high-speed tubes, raft slides, free-fall body slides, the winding lazy river, and the four-story children's Gully Washer.

"We did the ice dump a couple years ago, kind of on a whim, and it was a big hit, so when we looked at the temps for this weekend, we decided to bring it back," Matthew Girocco, general manager of Typhoon Texas said. "It’s just as fun to watch as it is to be in the water when all the ice pours in."

When they're not swimming, visitors can also enjoy the waterpark's signature low 'n slow-smoked Texas BBQ and enjoy music by a Selena tribute band Sunday from 2-4 p.m.

Hours of operation for Sunday at Typhoon Texas is from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Click here to learn more and get tickets.