15-year-old killed after getting hit by car in north Harris County

A teenager tragically died Monday morning after getting hit by a car in north Harris County.

Details are limited, as it's an active scene, but deputies were called to the 11400 block of Spring Cypress. That's where a 15-year-old was hit by a car, but it's unclear exactly how everything unfolded.

The driver, we're told, remained at the scene and the eastbound lanes of Spring Cypress have been temporarily shut down.

No additional information was shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.