15-year-old girl shot on Kings Gate Circle in SW Houston, said to be in critical condition
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old girl was shot in southwest Houston on Thursday afternoon.
Details are limited, but Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 7200 block of Kings Gate Circle.
Officials said the 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No other details have been released.
