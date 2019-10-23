15-year-old girl from Houston reportedly missing since Sunday

article

Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old girl that was reportedly last seen on Sunday.

Milka Lima, Desiree Lima's mother, says she went for a walk in her neighborhood without her cellphone or any other personal items and hasn't been seen since.

Desiree has reportedly not been in contact with her friends or family.

Anyone with information on the teen's disappearance is urged to contact Houston police at 713-570-6555.