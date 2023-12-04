The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting involving two minors outside an apartment complex on 4200 Sherwood Lane on Dec.1.

Police say around 2:00 a.m. police responded to a shooting and found a 15-year-old boy unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

Houston Fire Department paramedics, also at the scene, pronounced the minor dead. Police say the identity of the minor is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

An additional minor, 17 years old, was also found with multiple gunshot wounds, but they are still alive. The minor was taken to hospital and expected to survive, according to officials.

Police are not sure what started the shooting and have not announced any suspects.



Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



