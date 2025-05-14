14-year-old killed in West Fuqua crash identified: officials

The Brief James Robert Lopez Ayala has been identified as the 14-year-old killed in a crash in Southwest Houston on Saturday night. Ayala became trapped in the back of a vehicle after it crashed into a tree on W. Fuqua. The driver and front passenger of the vehicle left the scene after the crash, but later returned.



The juvenile killed in a crash in Central Southwest Houston on Saturday night has been identified by authorities.

According to officials, James Robert Lopez Ayala was the 14-year-old who died after crashing into a tree in the 3800 block of W. Fuqua.

The backstory:

Ayala was riding in a vehicle with two other juveniles on Saturday in a gray Buick Enclave.

Police report the Buick left the roadway and hit a tree in the median before going back onto the lanes of the roadway and coming to a stop.

The driver, 16, and the front-seat passenger, 14, ran from the scene after the crash, but later returned, police say. However, Ayala was in the back of the vehicle and remained trapped.

3800 block of W Fuqua (Source: Onscene)

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle lost control for unknown reasons.

The 16-year-old driver was taken into custody and charged with failure to stop and render aid.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the crash and could possibly charge the two surviving juveniles with failure to stop and render aid.