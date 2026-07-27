The Brief Galveston County health officials are investigating a recent increase in Cyclosporiasis, a foodborne illness caused by a microscopic parasite. At least 14 cases have been confirmed across the county, with four additional cases under investigation. Residents are urged to practice proper hand hygiene and thoroughly wash fresh produce to protect themselves.



Galveston County health authorities are issuing an alert after reporting an increase in Cyclosporiasis cases.

Cyclosporiasis outbreak in Galveston County

What we know:

The Galveston County Health District says they are investigating an uptick in cyclosporiasis, a foodborne illness caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis.

At this time, 14 cases have been confirmed in the area, and another four possible cases are being investigated, officials said.

The illness is usually spread by consuming contaminated fresh produce, food, or water. Cyclosporiasis is not typically spread from person to person.

Symptoms of the illness include:

Frequent, watery diarrhea

Stomach cramps or bloating

Fatigue and loss of appetite

Weight loss

Low-grade fever

Nausea

Symptoms usually are noticed about one week after exposure and can last for days or even weeks if untreated.

The Galveston County Health District says its investigation remains ongoing. They will provide further updates as new details are released.

How to prevent catching cyclosporiasis

What you can do:

You can prevent catching the parasite or prevent it by following these suggestions:

Thoroughly wash all fresh fruits and vegetables prior to consumption.

Wash hands with soap and water before handling or eating food, and immediately after using the restroom.

Cook the produce food items usually linked to outbreaks (fresh basil, cilantro, lettuce, etc.)

Contact a medical provider if you develop prolonged diarrhea or related symptoms.