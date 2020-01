Avery Reynolds has been located and appears to be safe, according to the Austin Police Department.

Police were also looking for 43-year-old Kassia Sofia Vaughn in connection to the girl's abduction. The suspect was driving a black 2005 Mazda Tribute S with a Texas license plate number of DTM3557 with front end damage and a Texas Tech University emblem on rear left by LP.

Law enforcement believed Avery was in grave danger.