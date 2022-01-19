11th Annual Galveston Restaurant Week returns in person with restaurants open seven days a week

The 11th Annual Galveston Restaurant Week is back in person with a chance to give back. And don’t let the name fool you, it goes much longer than a week, from January 17 through February 13.



New this year, restaurants will be collecting charitable donations between $1-$5 per menu item to distribute to local charities.

Home of the finest Gulf Coast seafood, nearly 40 participating restaurants are on the list with some of the tastiest and flavorful dishes you can enjoy.



Restaurants include everything from local mom & pop spots to major franchises, Taquilo’s, Gumbo Bar, Yagas Café and Bar, Shrimp and Stuff downtown, Hearsay on the Strand, Nick’s Kitchen and Beach Bar, Galveston’s Landry properties and so many more.

Diners will be able to select from pre-fixed menus offering two or three-course dinners priced between $20-$45, two-course lunches, breakfasts, and brunches are priced between $10- $20.



Many of these restaurants are not usually open daily for lunch and dinner, so this is a perfect opportunity to explore the island seven days a week.



Click here for a complete list of participating restaurants.

