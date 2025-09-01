11-year-old Houston girl continues training to become a cheerleader after being diagnosed with a brain tumor

The Brief Audrey Yerian, and her mother, Melissa, are hoping her courage and determination will be rewarded in an online competition for youth athlete of the year. Last November, Audrey started having seizures and was diagnosed with a brain tumor. She's currently doing chemotherapy every morning.



Houston girl continues to train to become a cheerleader after being diagnosed with brain tumor

Audrey was born to cheer.

"We can make memories together, spend time with my friends," she said.

Last November, Audrey started having seizures and was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

She had surgery to remove the tumor.

That was followed by 6 weeks of radiation, but that didn't stop her from school work and cheerleading practice.

She's currently doing chemotherapy every morning.

"She's going to be on chemo two years total," said Audrey's mother, Melissa Yerian. "We will watch and see what's going to happen."

Melissa says she hopes by sharing her story it will help Audrey win a Sports Illustrated contest for "Youth Athlete of the Year." It comes with a $25,000 prize.

What you can do:

Click here to vote for Audrey.

Voting ends this Thursday.