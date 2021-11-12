11-year-old hit by truck and left to die in Harris Co., family now asking for help

A mother is speaking to FOX 26 after her son was hit and left for dead right across from their home.

They tell us, the car was traveling down Gulf Bank Road, between Airline and the Hardy Toll Road when the driver hit her 11-year-old son.

"I think as soon as they hit him, he prob fell face first," said Elizabeth Sanchez, his mother. "He has a right fractured pelvic bone, he has two places on his arm that is broken and three places in his face."

Sanchez spoke with us in hopes of finding the person who did this to her son and left.

"He ended up falling in the ditch, he was in muddy cold water, freezing water," said Sanchez. "My husband pulled him out of the ditch."

Her 11-year-old son, Raul Moreno, is now receiving care at Texas Children’s Hospital. He’s been there since last Saturday with his mother by his side.

"As soon as the paramedics came, they put him on the stretcher, they were impressed that he was talking," said Sanchez.

Last Saturday, was Elizabeth’s birthday, the family was celebrating at the time.

"Why couldn’t he just stop? Why couldn’t he have helped whoever it was, why didn’t you just stop," said Sanchez.

The landlord, who was an eyewitness, called for help immediately. They believe the person responsible was driving a white Ford 2015-2016 model.

As for now, Raul is wheelchair-bound.

"He hasn’t taken any steps, they did give him a wheelchair. He’ll be wheelchair-bound for a while," said Sanchez. "They’re giving him months because of how traumatic his injuries are."

But despite all this, the young boy is still trying to put a simile on others' faces.

"He’s going to make a full recovery, I’m thankful for that," said Sanchez.

The family is offering a reward for information. You are asked to contact his parents at (830) 357-9176.