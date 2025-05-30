106-year-old woman hosts annual fashion show at Spring senior citizen community

The Brief Cretora Biggerstaff, a woman FOX 26 featured in an Only on FOX Report, is continuing to make headlines On Friday, the 106-year-old hosted an annual fashion show at a citizen community center in Spring.



We first told you about Cretora Biggerstaff in an only on FOX report involving her struggles with Homeland Security.

She flies twice a year, but the centurion says she's stopped because security computers don't recognize her age.

On Friday, she hosted the annual fashion show at Paradise Springs.

How does she do it all at 106?

What they're saying:

"There's nothing to it, it's very easy," Cretora said.

"I look up to her, she's the queen here," said Sharon Zuern.

"I'm 53, and she's 106," said Cretora's grandson, Bob Biggerstaff. "I don't know how many people can say they are half the age of their grandmother. She's the same old nana I've known my whole life. She's all there mentally, walks, and she's still the boss."

"At 106, you can really do anything," said Casey Domenech, Executive Director Paradise Springs. "She's thriving. I think it inspires people. It shows them that independence and active living is real even at 106."

We asked Cretora if she would be putting on the fashion show next year.

"If I'm around," she said.

If anyone can be a fashionable 107-year-old, it's Cretora.