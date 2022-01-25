$100K bond for 2 accused of tampering with evidence in connection to shooting of Pct. 5 corporal

article

Bond has been set at $100,000 each for a man and woman charged with felony tampering with evidence in connection to the deadly shooting of a Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office corporal.

According to charges read in probable cause court, Henri Mauricio Pereira Marquez, 42, and Reina Azucena Pereira Marquez, 40, are accused of wiping down a vehicle that is believed to have been involved in the shooting of Corporal Charles Galloway.

RELATED: Suspect Oscar Rosales wanted in deadly shooting of Harris Co. Pct. 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway

If Henri or Reina are released on bond, they will be subject to house arrest and GPS monitoring.

On Monday, authorities said Henri and Reina are family members of the man suspected of shooting Corporal Galloway.

Authorities say Oscar Rosales, 51, is wanted in the deadly shooting of Harris County Pct. 5 Constable's Office Corporal Charles Galloway. (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Manhunt for Oscar Rosales

Houston police identified the suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of Corporal Galloway as 51-year-old Oscar Rosales. Authorities say he is facing a capital murder charge.

Police said Rosales should be considered armed and dangerous, and he may try to change his appearance.

"We're working with every law enforcement, federal, local, airports to bus stations, every part of our border in Texas. We need the eyes and the ears of all of our citizens to help us bring this suspect in custody," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said on Monday.

A reward of up to $60,0000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information on Rosales' whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Corporal Charles Galloway (Photo: Harris County Pct. 5 Constable's Office)

Corporal Charles Galloway shot and killed during traffic stop

Authorities say Corporal Galloway, 47, was shot and killed on Sunday morning in southwest Houston while attempting to conduct a traffic stop. The deadly shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the 9100 block of Beechnut.

According to the constable’s office, the driver exited the vehicle and fired repeatedly at Corporal Galloway’s patrol car.

BACKGROUND: Corporal with Harris Co. Constable Pct. 5 shot, killed during traffic stop in SW Houston

Corporal Galloway was struck multiple times. He died at the scene.

Advertisement

Corporal Galloway joined Pct. 5 in 2009. He most recently served in the Toll Road Division, where he served as a Field Training Officer.