100-year-old Houston woman who gets hair done every week has bittersweet birthday surprise

"I just had my hair fixed," said 100-year-old Myra Robertson.

Myra loves crossword puzzles, has a Facebook page, and a weekly appointment to get her hair done.

"I send to have my hair trimmed and permed stuff like that with Millie, but as I got older my husband said you need to look pretty, you need to go every week,” Robertson said.

Millie Jones at the Hair Shop has been doing Myra's hair for four decades.

"It makes you feel better," Jones said. "If you're feeling bad, get your hair done, you'll feel great."

It only made sense to have Myra Robertson’s birthday surprise at the beauty shop.

Advertisement

So what's the secret to living to be 100?

"I think it's all in looking forward to something and keep going never stop," said Robertson.

"She's beat cancer twice in her 90's and she's outlived two pacemakers and she's on a third," said Robertson's daughter, Janean Allen.

Robertson has four daughters and has been married for 79 years

"I don't know we sure have had our arguments," said a laughing Robertson.

When I ask about her turning 101 her lips quiver and her bright eyes get cloudy.

"I hope I make it, but I'm afraid I won't," she said. "My husband’s on his death bed right now and I don't want him to die on my birthday."

Last Friday, the love of Robertson’s life, Jere Robertson, suffered a stroke and a heart attack.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

"It's been tough, but we've really been finding out that our family is very strong," said daughter Judy Black.

The best part of Myra's life she says was spent with Jere.

"The main thing, we were together," she said. "My husband and I were together."

Robertson's life motto is keep moving, but moving without Jere is hard to fathom.

"It's hard," she said. "I don't know if I could or not."

