10-year-old hurt in possible drive-by shooting at Spring home

Harris County deputies say a 10-year-old child was injured in a possible drive-by shooting at a home in Spring.

The shooting was reported just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 23000 block of Birnam Wood Blvd.

The sheriff’s office says an unknown person shot at the house, striking the child.

The child was taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

The sheriff’s office says the child is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call (712)221-6000.

