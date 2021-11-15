1 fatally shot, another wounded in Midtown parking lot

article

One man died and another person was injured in a shooting outside of a Midtown pharmacy on Sunday night, Houston police say.

The shooting occurred around 10:40 p.m. near the intersection of Fannin and Elgin. Police arrived and found two people with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Authorities say one man had been shot in the head and died at the scene. The other person was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was last reported to be in stable condition.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting at this time.

Police believe the store was closed at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

