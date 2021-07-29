1 dead in multi-vehicle crash leading to road closures in west Houston, authorities say

article

Officials say they are investigating a fatal crash in west Houston Thursday evening.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Details are limited as it's an active scene, so it's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or what caused it.

However, HPD says it has closed down the east and westbound lanes of the 13000 block of Westheimer Rd. because of the crash.

No other information was available, as of this writing, but FOX 26 Houston will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP