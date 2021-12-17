Texas DPS: Aide killed in Hempstead ISD school bus crash with special needs children aboard

Authorities are investigating a deadly bus crash Friday afternoon in Waller County involving a Hempstead ISD school bus.

It happened at Holik Rd. at FM 1887, and Texas DPS is currently handling the investigation. Based on preliminary information, it appears the school bus was heading southbound on FM 1887 when it lost control and flipped several times before coming to a complete stop.

During a press conference, DPS officials said a total of six people were on the bus, including four students, three of them with special needs, ranging from high school to elementary level.

The bus driver suffered minor injuries and was rushed to the hospital, as was a high school student, who did not have special needs but was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition. Two other students were taken to Memorial Hermann in Katy.

We're told Abigail Thomas Ragston of Hempstead, who was a bus aide, passed away as a result of the crash.

In a statement, Hempstead ISD officials called the crash a "tragic bus accident" but were unable to give out information on those involved in the accident but is fully cooperating with law enforcement.

"We are aware of a tragic bus accident involving one of our district school buses. The district is cooperating fully with law enforcement as this matter is investigated. At this time, out of respect for those involved, we cannot give further details. We ask that you keep our Bobcat family in your thoughts."

FOX 26 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.