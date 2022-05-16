1 dead, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on FM 1960 E in Atascocita

article

One person has died and two others were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Atascocita, officials say.

Emergency responders are at the scene on FM 1960 E at Belleau Wood Drive.

LIVE MAP: TrafficMax 360 conditions

According to the Atascocita Fire Department, a driver died at the scene, and at least one passenger in the same vehicle was trapped and in the process of being extricated.

Officials say FM 1960 E at Belleau Wood will be closed for an extended period of time while an investigation is conducted.

The public is asked to avoid the area if possible. Delays should be expected.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.