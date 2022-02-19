Expand / Collapse search

1 dead from apparent home burglary near downtown Houston, person of interest arrested

HOUSTON - Officials are piecing together what led to a shooting near downtown Houston where a man was found dead in front of a home and another was put in handcuffs overnight Saturday. 

It happened in the 300 block of W 9th St. between Woodland Heights and the Greater Heights a little before 4:15 a.m. Arriving officers reportedly found a man down with at least one gunshot wound and a gun next to him. Despite taking lifesaving measures, police say he succumbed to his injuries in front of a home.

We're told authorities have received several conflicting reports, so it's unclear how everything ensued, but it's believed someone tried to burglarize the home when the shooting occurred.  

However, a man police described as "a person of interest" was found at the scene and has been taken into custody. 

No other information was made available, as of this writing but FOX 26 will continue to make updates to this story as it develops. 