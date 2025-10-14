Expand / Collapse search

1 dead in crash involving 18-wheeler in Fort Bend County

By
Published  October 14, 2025 6:39pm CDT
Fort Bend County
FOX 26 Houston
article

The Brief

    • A man in his 80s is dead after a crash between a pickup and an 18-wheeler in Fort Bend County.
    • The crash occurred in the city of Rosenberg on Highway 90, which was shut down Tuesday afternoon.
    • The victim's identity and the details of how the crash happened are currently unknown.

ROSENBERG, Texas - A man in his 80s is dead after a crash between a pickup and an 18-wheeler in Fort Bend County Tuesday afternoon. 

Fort Bend County fatal crash

What we know:

The crash happened in the city of Rosenberg on Highway 90 at Marick Road. 

The victim was a man in his 80s, an official with Fort Bend County told FOX 26 at the scene. 

Both roads were shut down around 3:30 p.m. to clear the wreckage.

No other injuries have been reported. 

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released. 

Officials have not commented on how many other people were involved in the crash. 

The Source: Information in this article came from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Fort Bend CountyTraffic