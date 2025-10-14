1 dead in crash involving 18-wheeler in Fort Bend County
article
ROSENBERG, Texas - A man in his 80s is dead after a crash between a pickup and an 18-wheeler in Fort Bend County Tuesday afternoon.
Fort Bend County fatal crash
What we know:
The crash happened in the city of Rosenberg on Highway 90 at Marick Road.
The victim was a man in his 80s, an official with Fort Bend County told FOX 26 at the scene.
Both roads were shut down around 3:30 p.m. to clear the wreckage.
No other injuries have been reported.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Officials have not commented on how many other people were involved in the crash.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.