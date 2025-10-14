1 dead in crash involving 18-wheeler in Fort Bend County

article

The Brief A man in his 80s is dead after a crash between a pickup and an 18-wheeler in Fort Bend County. The crash occurred in the city of Rosenberg on Highway 90, which was shut down Tuesday afternoon. The victim's identity and the details of how the crash happened are currently unknown.



A man in his 80s is dead after a crash between a pickup and an 18-wheeler in Fort Bend County Tuesday afternoon.

Fort Bend County fatal crash

What we know:

The crash happened in the city of Rosenberg on Highway 90 at Marick Road.

The victim was a man in his 80s, an official with Fort Bend County told FOX 26 at the scene.

Both roads were shut down around 3:30 p.m. to clear the wreckage.

No other injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Officials have not commented on how many other people were involved in the crash.