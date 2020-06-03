1 dead after large shootout in Spring parking lot

Authorities say one person has died and others may have been injured in a large shootout in a parking lot in Spring.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the shootout occurred around midnight in the parking lot of a business in the 1400 block of Spring Cypress Road.

Authorities arrived on the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound deceased inside a bar. Deputies believe the man was shot in the parking lot, and he then went inside the bar.

The sheriff’s office says multiple people with gunshot wounds also went to local hospitals around the same time of this shooting. Investigators are working to determine if they were injured in the shootout.

Based on the number of shell casings on the scene, authorities believe multiple shooters were involved.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.