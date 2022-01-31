1 dead, 3 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in southwest Houston

article

One person died and three other people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in southwest Houston.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Harwin and the Sam Houston Parkway around 1 a.m. Monday.

According to police, it appears one of the vehicles may have run the red light and collided with the other vehicle.

Three people were in one vehicle, and they were all transported to the hospital in stable condition. The person in the other vehicle died at the scene.

Police will check area businesses for surveillance video that may have captured the crash.

According to HPD, a DWI officer was checking out the other driver who went to the hospital to determine if they were impaired.

