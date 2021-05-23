Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:08 AM CDT, Brazoria County
9
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:15 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:30 AM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:30 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 12:36 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:27 AM CDT until TUE 2:31 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Colorado County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County
Rip Tide Statement
from SUN 3:25 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island

1 dead, 2 injured following two-vehicle crash in Kingwood

By
Published 
Kingwood
FOX 26 Houston
article

(Photo courtesy of OnScene)

KINGWOOD, Texas - Two people are seriously injured and one has died following a crash in Kingwood Sunday morning. 

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

According to HPD LT. Ponton with the Vehicular-Crimes Division, the driver of a Chevy Impala was heading southbound on the 59 feeder under Sorters McLellan when he trying to pass a Toyota Tundra. 

(Photo courtesy of OnScene)

That's when the Tundra reportedly hit the Impala and left the roadway before hitting the concrete pillars.

The Impala driver suffered only minor injuries. Sadly, however, a female passenger inside the Tundra was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver suffered serious injuries and rushed to a trauma center. 

(Photo courtesy of OnScene)

Police say it appears the Tundra driver was at fault, so they are working to evaluate his condition and could face charges depending on the outcome.

None of the individuals involved have been identified, as of this writing. 

This is a developing story. 

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS