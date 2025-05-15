2 at large after fatal Galveston County apartment complex shooting

The Brief Two suspects are at large after a shooting in Hitchcock. The shooting left one person dead and another injured Thursday afternoon. No information has been given to describe the suspects.



One person is dead, another is wounded, and two are on the run after a shooting at a Galveston County apartment complex, police say.

According to the Hitchcock Police Department, two suspects fled the scene of the shooting, and they remain at large.

Hitchcock apartment shooting

What we know:

One person was killed and another was wounded in what Hitchcock PD is called a "double shooting" Thursday afternoon.

They say the incident involved several Galveston County agencies at the Independent Missionary Village Apartments.

Hitchcock Police Chief Captain Jeff Evans confirmed that one of the men shot was killed inside a ground-floor apartment at the complex around 3:15 p.m.

Life-saving measures were attempted for the people who were shot, but only one survived. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Suspects at large

Two suspects fled on foot after the shooting, Evans said. The PD is still attempting to locate the suspects.

As of 4:55 p.m., no suspects were in custody.

What we don't know:

Police did not have a detailed description of the escaped suspects or their clothing.

The condition of the wounded person was not released.

The identities of the victims were not commented on.

What they're saying:

"We have a lot of witnesses at the scene, and with a lot of witnesses come a lot of information," Evans said. "So, we are having to comb through that information and determine which is correct and which is valid."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the escaped suspects is asked to call the Hitchcock Police Department.