1 dead, 1 injured in wrong-way crash in Southeast Houston

A man is dead, and another person is in the hospital after a wrong-way crash in Southeast Houston on Thursday night.

The crash happened around 11 on Thursday night in the westbound lanes of Highway 225 over Goodyear Drive.

Police tell FOX 26 a Pontiac was going the wrong way when it crashed head on with a Ford Mustang.

The Pontiac then caught fire.

The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Mustang was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.