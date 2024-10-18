1 dead, 1 injured in wrong-way crash in Southeast Houston
Image 1 of 3
▼
HOUSTON - A man is dead, and another person is in the hospital after a wrong-way crash in Southeast Houston on Thursday night.
The crash happened around 11 on Thursday night in the westbound lanes of Highway 225 over Goodyear Drive.
Police tell FOX 26 a Pontiac was going the wrong way when it crashed head on with a Ford Mustang.
GET THE LATEST NEWS ANYTIME ON THE FOX LOCAL APP
The Pontiac then caught fire.
The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Mustang was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.