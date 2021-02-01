1 dead, 1 injured in crash on US 290 in northwest Harris County

One person died and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash on US 290 early Monday morning.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on US 290 near FM 1960 just before 3 a.m. Monday.

One person had reportedly been ejected from their vehicle and died at the scene.

Another person was extricated by fire crews and transported to the hospital by EMS.

All eastbound lanes of US 290 were shut down due to the crash, but the lanes have since reopened.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

