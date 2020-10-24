1 dead, 1 injured after car smashes into tree near Gulf Fwy in Houston

article

Houston Police is investigating a car crash that killed one person and injured another on Saturday, Oct. 24 around 3 a.m.

Police responded to the 13800 Gulf Fwy and discovered a victim in the road and a red sedan split in half.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTERS!

The victim in the road was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another victim, a female occupant, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Advertisement

Police say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed before losing control and crashing into a tree. The vehicle then caught fire.

RELATED: MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS



