1 dead, 1 injured after car smashes into tree near Gulf Fwy in Houston
HOUSTON - Houston Police is investigating a car crash that killed one person and injured another on Saturday, Oct. 24 around 3 a.m.
Police responded to the 13800 Gulf Fwy and discovered a victim in the road and a red sedan split in half.
The victim in the road was pronounced dead on the scene.
Another victim, a female occupant, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed before losing control and crashing into a tree. The vehicle then caught fire.
