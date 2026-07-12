1 dead, 1 detained in Grimes County shooting

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The Brief A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon during a disturbance on Independence Drive in Bedias, Texas. The suspected shooter was detained at the scene and is currently cooperating with law enforcement investigators, who are also questioning a female witness. The victim's identity is currently being withheld as the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers, and local prosecutors continue their active investigation.



A disturbance between two men escalated into a fatal shooting in Grimes County on Saturday afternoon, leaving one man dead and another in law enforcement custody, authorities said.

Bedias fatal shooting

What we know:

Grimes County Sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting on Independence Drive in Bedias at 5:12 p.m. on July 11, 2026. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds.

A second adult male at the location identified himself to deputies as the person responsible for the shooting.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the incident began as a disturbance between the two men, during which one of them drew a handgun and opened fire.

The suspected shooter has been detained and is cooperating with law enforcement investigators. Additionally, an adult female who was at the scene is being questioned by detectives.

Authorities said the victim has been positively identified, though his name is currently being withheld while investigators work to locate and notify his family.

The ongoing homicide investigation is being conducted by the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff Don Sowell, with assistance from the Texas Rangers and the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office. Officials said further details will be released at the conclusion of the investigation.