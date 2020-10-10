1 dead, 1 critical after car crash near Space Center

article

Houston Police is investigating a deadly car crash that took place on Saturday, Oct. 10 around 1:45 a.m.

Police arrived at the 19000 block in Space Center Boulevard in Houston and found a vehicle that crashed into a fence.

The female passenger was ejected through the windshield while the male driver was tossed out the side of the vehicle.

The male victim was pronounced dead on the scene and the female victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

HPD is waiting on the toxicology report to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.