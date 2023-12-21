This Christmas, the Lone Star State grapples with an unpleasant reality as an Online-Solitaire.com survey reveals that 1.6 million Texans will spend the holidays alone.

According to the survey, which included 4,000 respondents from single-person households, loneliness is a serious public health issue that can affect mental and physical health.

As the holiday season approaches, the impact of isolation is magnified, making awareness and collective action all the more crucial. Oregon leads the nation with the highest proportion with almost half of its adult residents facing a lonely Christmas. According to the survey, 533,786 Oregonians will spend Christmas alone. Tennessee is the least lonesome state. Still, 12% of its surveyed population, or approximately 238,000 people, are preparing for a solitary holiday season.

The survey sheds light on the specific days individuals find most challenging to spend alone. Christmas Day takes the top spot with 42% of the vote. Similarly, personal birthday celebrations follow closely behind at 22%, underlining the personal nature of commemorations, as well as the feelings of neglect that are intensified without the company of others.

Amidst the findings, the survey also reveals what the lonely do on Christmas. Online gaming (26%), movie binge-watching (19%), engaging in hobbies (15%), and cooking (15%) emerge as the top activities to occupy the festive hours. Additionally, volunteering (11%), reading (8%), and participating in online communities (6%) can provide individuals with a sense of solace during the holiday season.

The data paints a vivid picture of the silent struggle many Texans face during what is supposed to be the most joyous time of the year.