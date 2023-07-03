Expand / Collapse search

1/3 of Americans choose not to apply sunscreen, new study says

Summer is about having fun in the sun while protecting yourself from the heat whether it's through staying hydrated or keeping cool. However, some folks are neglecting one thing: sunscreen. 

A new survey by NC Solutions shows 1 in 3 Americans are choosing not to wear sunscreen with the top reasons being they don’t have sunscreen with them, or they’re too lazy to put it on. 

Many have faced the sun’s consequences with nearly 29% of Americans getting a sunburn last year and 75% regret not wearing sunscreen. 

Seeing a doctor can also help protect your skin all year long, but the data shows different generations are handling their skincare differently. In fact, the study says 90% of Gen Z-ers admit they skip yearly skin checks with a dermatologist compared to 68% of Baby Boomers.

