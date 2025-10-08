Tiny tales through Texas Children's NICU read-a-thon

The Brief Texas Children's Hospital hosts an annual NICU Little Listeners Read-a-thon. The initiative is part of National Literacy Month and NICU Awareness Month. Families receive new books to create joyful moments and a sense of normalcy.



Texas Children's Hospital holds its NICU Little Listeners Read-a-thon every year, encouraging parents to read to their babies in the NICU. This initiative is designed to foster bonding and developmental benefits for newborns.

Texas Children's NICU read-a-thon

What we know:

The program was started six years ago by Dr. Christina Wong and has grown to distribute over 1,700 books to 180 families across the Texas Children's Hospital system during the read-a-thon.

Ashley and William Underwood, parents of newborn Brooke, found solace in reading to their daughter at Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, when they couldn't hold her due to medical equipment. Their voices became a source of comfort and connection. Now that they are able to snuggle with her in the NICU, they still find it a comfortable, beautiful way to connect with their baby.

What they're saying:

"She was under the bilirubin lights so we couldn't hold her. It was harder to connect and communicate through the isolette. So that was the time we picked up those books and started to read to her, and it really opened up a dialog. It was a way for us to still connect with her, even though we couldn't physically have hands on her," says Brooke's mother, Ashley Underwood.

"It's a great beginning step of bonding with your child," describes Brooke's dad, William Underwood.

"Reading and talking to your baby really is one of the things that they can control and that they can do," says Dr. Christina Wong.

Why you should care:

The NICU Little Listeners program provides families with a way to bond with their newborns during challenging times, offering emotional support and developmental benefits.

By the numbers:

More than 1,700 books were distributed to 180 families during the read-a-thon, with some parents reading more than 60 books in just five days.

Big picture view:

The program helps normalize life for families in the hospital, offering a sense of control and joy during a medical whirlwind.

Local perspective:

Families in the Texas Children's Hospital system benefit from the read-a-thon, creating lasting memories and connections with their newborns. It's impossible for parents to spend 24/7 with their babies while in the hospital, so medical care workers also do their best to read to the babies, as well.

Visit https://www.texaschildrens.org/departments/neonatology

The Source: FOX 26's Anchor/Medical Reporter Melissa Wilson interviewed the Underwoods and Dr. Christina Wong to gather information for this story.



