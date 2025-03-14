"A life member of Alpha Phi Alpha": Sylvester Turner's fraternity brothers remember his legacy

The Brief Late Rep. Sylvester Turner was an active member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Houston chapter. Rep. Turner's fraternity brothers remember him as an admirable and passionate man of service. U.S. Rep. Al Green, who also belongs to Alpha Phi Alpha, recalled the lasting bond he shared with Turner.



In 1987, a young Sylvester Turner knocked on the door of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity’s Houston chapter, seeking membership.

The door opened to him thanks to Harry Johnson, a former national president of the fraternity and a well-respected lawyer in the city.

"Sylvester came to us, and he stood out"

"I was the Dean of Pledges at the time," Johnson recalled. "Sylvester came to us, and he stood out. He was intelligent, driven, and had a passion for leadership and service, which are the core values of our fraternity."

Johnson spoke fondly of Turner’s dedication to the fraternity and his community, explaining why he chose Turner to be a member in the 1980s.

"[Turner is] like most Alphas: a leader, smart, intelligent, a person who believes in servitude, a servant leader," Johnson said.

Turner remained an active member of Alpha Phi Alpha for nearly four decades, earning the admiration and respect of thousands of fraternity members in Houston and across the country. His commitment to the organization was unwavering, with many members offering their support for his political endeavors.

One such member, U.S. Rep. Al Green, who also belongs to Alpha Phi Alpha, recalled the lasting bond he shared with Turner. Green and Turner, both trained lawyers and later politicians, had known each other for more than 40 years.

"We had more than just a fraternal relationship," Green said. "We worked together to bring resources into the community, always supporting each other through our shared goals of service and leadership."

Green last saw Turner just hours before his passing during President Trump’s speech at the Capitol. The news of Turner’s death the following morning left Green reeling.

"When I received the call that he had passed, it sent a shock through me," Green said. "I literally fell to my knees. It was overwhelming."

Turner’s influence in the Houston chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha was profound. His contributions were vast, from volunteering his time to advocating for the fraternity’s initiatives. His platform as a politician gave him the ability to raise significant support for the chapter, always answering the call when needed.

"He was a life member of Alpha Phi Alpha, a full dues-paying member from day one," said one member of the Houston chapter. "There was nothing we could ask of Sylvester Turner that he wouldn’t do. He was always there for us."