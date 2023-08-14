Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County
8
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Southern Liberty County
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Heat Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County
Heat Advisory
from MON 9:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Inland Harris County, Waller County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 4:15 AM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Salento Bistrot - HRW

By
Published 
Houston Restaurant Weeks
FOX 26 Houston

Houston - Ruben and Katie - Salento Bistrot with guest Chef Jose Alfredo Caro

Salento Bistrot - HRW

A European/ Latin American cuisine restaurant that has been in Rice Village for 20 years is joining the cause and participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2023. Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone sample some of the items featured on the HRW menu. More videos and more information at kriv.fox/hrw Tune in to Houston's Morning Show every Tuesday and Thursday at 8AM and 9AM to see more restaurant previews throughout August. Catch Katie and Ruben, LIVE, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 3PM on Foodies and Friends streaming on fox26houston.com and on our YouTube channel.


 2407 Rice Boulevard. Houston, TX 77005

HRW MENU

 

For each brunch and lunch meal sold from the HRW menu, restaurants donate $3. The donation for the $39 dinner menu is $5, and the donation for the $55 dinner is $7.

Everything you want to know about Houston Restaurant Weeks 2023

 Tune in to Houston's Morning Show every Tuesday and Thursday at 8 AM and 9 AM to see more restaurant previews throughout August.

Watch FOODIES & FRIENDS - Mondays, Wednesdays at Fridays LIVE at 3 PM as Ruben and Katie sit down with local chefs and feature HRW menus and dishes, streaming on fox26houston.com

Every day log on to the HRW Instagram account for a chance to win a $100 gift card from one of the participating HRW restaurants. You get a new chance every day throughout Houston Restaurant Weeks  @houstonrestaurantweeks