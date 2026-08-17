The Brief Texas seniors are increasingly choosing to age in place in their own homes, driving demand for home accessibility modifications. Physical therapists warn that common DIY installations, such as suction cup grab bars, can create severe safety risks. Proper home modifications require physical clinical foresight, correct stud placement, and professional assessment. Real estate demand is surging for Houston homes built with dedicated multi-generational living quarters.



Simple home updates meant to help older adults remain independent can lead to dangerous falls if installed incorrectly, stressing the importance of proper modifications.

More Texas families are choosing to age in the comfort of their home, prioritizing accessibility solutions over moving into senior living facilities.

Home safety fixes for seniors

Experts advise against using suction-cup grab bars on glass or textured tile because they lack structural support. True safety requires permanent fixtures drilled directly into wall studs, full removal of shower ledges, and dual handrails tailored to specific user heights.

Home modifications should happen before mobility declines, starting with a clinical evaluation of daily movement patterns before buying materials or knocking down barriers.

What they're saying:

"Before you spend money, you want to ask the right questions and know that the right things are being implemented into your home, such as removing a shower ledge completely rather than just lowering it," says Dr. Paige Denny, physical therapist and co-owner of Stay at Home Texas.

"Suction cup grab bars cannot stick to glass or textured tile, so we look for durable grab bars that drill into the wood behind the wall to hold your body weight. I use my clinical foresight to project how mobility changes, positioning angled bars between studs, so a person can both push and pull depending on their movement needs," Dr. Denny says.

"There is a high demand for mother-in-law suites because people want to live with their family, take care of older family members, and stay in their homes," says Neata Meir, Realtor with Keller Williams Memorial.

Unsafe home modification risks

Why you should care:

Incorrectly installed home equipment provides a false sense of security, increasing the likelihood of catastrophic falls and severe injuries for aging loved ones.

Houston is experiencing high demand for homes equipped with mother-in-law suites, though current real estate inventory remains in short supply relative to buyer needs.

What's next:

Builders and homeowners are turning toward subtle fixtures, such as decorative sconces that double as sturdy handholds for single steps, to maintain home aesthetics while improving accessibility.

What you can do:

Consult a physical therapist or home modification specialist to assess your space and project future mobility needs before hiring contractors or purchasing hardware.

Dig deeper:

Learn more about professional accessibility evaluations at https://www.stayathometexas.com .